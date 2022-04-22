2.5-year-old Anvi Agrawal who is also well known as 'Wonder Kid' on Friday presented Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with one of her paintings. The 'Wonder Kid' has 72 paintings to her credit at this young age.

Check tweet:

Bhubaneswar | Popular as 'Wonder Kid', 2.5-year-old Anvi Agrawal who has 72 paintings to her credit at this young age, presented Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with one of them. (Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/I1QZl53lqd — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)