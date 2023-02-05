A driver sleeping inside the car died of suffocation in Bihar’s Jamui. The deceased has been identified as Kishan Lohar, a resident of Bardhaman in West Bengal. Kishan had come to Jamui with a passenger who was staying in a rest house located on the bypass road of the city for the last 7 days while the driver slept in the car. Even on Saturday night, Kishan slept inside the car and had lighted mosquito coils inside the car to drive away mosquitoes. People came to know about the incident on Sunday morning, after police were informed who reached the spot and took the dead body in their custody and sent it to hospital for postmortem. The police officer said that the driver may have died due to suffocation inside the car due to mosquito repellent coils. However, the cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem. Viral Video: Group of Students Thrash Teacher Brutally, Pelt Stones at Him in Bihar.

Man Dies of Suffocation:

