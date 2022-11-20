In an unfortunate incident that took place in Bihar, at least seven children were dead and several feared injured after a truck rammed into a roadside settlement. According to reports, the incident took place in ruck rams into a roadside settlement of Vaishali district. Navale Bridge Accident: 48 Vehicles Damaged in Major Mishap on Pune-Bengaluru Highway, Rescue Team on Spot (See Pics and Video).

See Post:

Bihar | At least seven children dead, several feared injured after a truck rams into a roadside settlement in Mehnar of Vaishali district Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)