A bus accident occurred in Bihar today, April 22. As per news agency IANS, a bus carrying eight people met with an accident in Bihar's Rohtas. The bus is said to have collided with an iron barrier while returning from a Tilak ceremony. All eight injured people have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Bihar Tragedy: Seven Members of Family Charred to Death in Rohtas As Hut Catches Fire (Watch Video).

Bus Collides with Iron Barrier in Bihar

Bihar: A bus carrying 8 people, returning from a Tilak ceremony, collides with an iron barrier in the Rohtas district injuring them. They have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/4glPIHH4wC — IANS (@ians_india) April 22, 2024

