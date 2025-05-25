In an unfortunate incident in Bihar, a truck met with a deadly accident in Aurangabad today, May 25. According to the news agency IANS, a truck driver was trapped between the steering and seat after a collision occurred between two trucks on the National Highway 19 near Jogia Mor in Bihar's Aurangabad. After the incident, local authorities were alerted. It is learned that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) staff and locals rescued the truck driver after several hours. He was immediately rushed to Sadar Hospital in critical condition. A disturbing video of the accident has also surfaced online. Speaking about the accident, a local said, "Tyre burst and the vehicle behind couldn't stop in time, crashing into it within seconds." Bihar Road Accident: 5 Killed in Car-Truck Collision in Katihar, CM Nitish Kumar Expresses Condolences.

Trucks Collide in Bihar's Aurangabad

