Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet Governor Phagu Chauhan today at 4 pm amid speculations of the Janata Dal (United) breaking its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. All three major parties in Bihar – the Janata Dal (United), the BJP and the Rashtriya Janata Dal held meetings with their legislators on Tuesday morning.

Check Tweet:

