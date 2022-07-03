Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rahul Narvekar has been elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on Sunday. Rahul Narwekar, a first-time BJP MLA from Colaba, defeated Shiv Sena’s Rajan Salvi, who was the candidate of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Check Tweet:

BJP candidate Rahul Narwekar elected as the Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly: he received a total of 164 votes in support and 107 against him. (Source: Maharashtra Assembly) pic.twitter.com/viHOHiVhkn — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

