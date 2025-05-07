The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has issued a statement expressing concern over a viral video showing a senior citizen allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger on a BMTC bus. The incident, which occurred on Monday at around 3:30 pm aboard bus number KA 51 F 6204 on route 276/22 near Vidyaranyapura, has sparked public outrage. The video shows the elderly man placing his left hand on the seat next to the woman and attempting to poke her. BMTC condemned the incident, reaffirming its zero-tolerance stance on harassment. The corporation assured that appropriate action will be taken if a formal complaint is filed. Bengaluru Woman Alleges She Was Secretly Filmed in Washroom of Anand Sweets & Savouries in Koramangala, Eatery Responds After Viral Video Sparks Outrage.

Man Misbehaves With Woman on Bus

An incident on a @BMTC_BENGALURU bus near Vidyaranyapura has raised serious concerns about public behavior and safety. A woman was seated and using her phone when an elderly man sitting behind her began acting in a highly inappropriate manner. He repeatedly touched the back of… pic.twitter.com/iorcMrFAPV — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) May 5, 2025

