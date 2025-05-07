A Bengaluru woman has alleged that she found a hidden mobile phone inside the women’s washroom at Anand Sweets & Savouries’ Koramangala outlet on April 25 around 8 PM. In a detailed video, she described noticing suspicious fibreglass and wooden slats in front of the toilet. Upon closer inspection, she discovered a mobile phone behind the slats, which appeared to move, suggesting she was being recorded. She alerted her friend and confronted the staff. Despite initial hesitation, CCTV footage was reviewed, showing a security guard entering a restricted area, but another employee was later seen leaving. Police detained the accused by 9:10 PM. The woman claimed the man initially denied involvement but later confessed. Despite pressure from staff and representatives to avoid legal action, she filed an FIR. She further alleged that senior management downplayed her trauma and tried to shift blame to a third-party agency. Anand Sweets responded, condemning the incident and confirming the accused was a contracted technician. They pledged full cooperation with authorities and announced new safety measures, including female washroom attendants, female managers, and daily inspections, emphasising that such misconduct is not tolerated in their organisation. Sangareddy Shocker: Hidden Camera Found Inside Mobile Charger in Girls’ Hostel in Telangana, Warden Arrested (Watch Video).

Woman Secretly Filmed in Washroom of Bengaluru Eatery

Perverts Behind the Counter? Anand Sweets Exposed in Voyeurism Horror On April 25th, a horrifying incident shattered the trust of a woman who had been a loyal patron of Anand Sweets & Savouries in Koramangala, Bengaluru a place she had cherished and frequented since her… pic.twitter.com/VGgNqBFHSA — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) May 7, 2025

