"Boeing today announced a $10 million emergency assistance package for India to support the country's response to the current surge in COVID-19 cases. The assistance from Boeing will be directed to organizations providing relief, including medical supplies and emergency healthcare," Boeing said in a statement.

Boeing today announced a $10 million emergency assistance package for India to support country's response to the current surge in COVID19 cases. The assistance from Boeing will be directed to organizations providing relief, incl medical supplies & emergency healthcare: Statement — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)