On Tuesday, the Border Security Force apprehended a 20-year-old Pakistani intruder identified as Md. Waqas. The BSF said that Waqas was found in suspicious circumstances from Indo-Pak border in Sri Ganganagar sector of Rajasthan on Monday, September 26. "He revealed that he is follower of 'Tehreek-e-Labbaik'," the BSF said.

20-Yr-Old Pakistani Intruder Arrested

Border Security Force apprehended a 20-yr-old Pakistani intruder Md. Waqas in suspicious circumstances from Indo-Pak border in Sri Ganganagar sector of Rajasthan on Sep 26. He revealed that he is follower of 'Tehreek-e-Labbaik': BSF pic.twitter.com/i3LikKIbRp — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 27, 2022

