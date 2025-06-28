In a heartwarming exchange from space, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla—the first Indian to enter the International Space Station (ISS)—shared a sweet revelation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video interaction on Saturday. When PM Modi asked if he had taken “gajar ka halwa” with him, Shukla smiled and replied, “Yes! I brought gajar ka halwa, moong dal ka halwa, and aam ras. Everyone loved it.” The astronaut added that he wanted fellow international crew members to taste India’s culinary richness. PM Modi praised Shukla’s achievement, calling his space journey the start of a new era. At 39, Shukla becomes the second Indian in space and the first aboard the ISS—41 years after Rakesh Sharma. His parting words: “Jai Hind Bharat.” 'Shubhanshu Shukla Carrying Wishes, Hopes of 1.4 Billion Indians': PM Narendra Modi Lauds Successful Launch of NASA's Axiom 4 Mission.

PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Shubhanshu Shukla

#WATCH | During his interaction with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, PM Modi asks him if he had the 'Gajar ka halwa' he took along with him. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla says "Yes, I bought gajar ka halwa, moong dal ka halwa and aam ras. I wanted everyone who has joined me… pic.twitter.com/n6HvhZHN2J — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2025

