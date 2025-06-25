New Delhi, June 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the successful launch of the Axiom 4 mission and stated that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is carrying the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indian citizens. PM Modi said that Group Captain Shukla will be the first Indian to go to the International Space Station and also lauded the astronauts from Hungary, Poland and the US.

"We welcome the successful launch of the Space Mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US. The Indian Astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is on the way to become the first Indian to go to International Space Station. He carries with him the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. Wish him and other astronauts all the success!" PM Narendra Modi's 'X' post read. Axiom Mission 4 Launched: NASA’s Axiom-4 Mission Piloted by Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Lifts Off to ISS Aboard SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft (Watch Video).

Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh lauded the successful lift off of Axiom 4 mission piloted by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla stating that "India's ascent to the pedestal of Viksit Bharat has started via space." "Congratulations Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla -- you are the first Indian Astronaut to embark on a mission to the International Space Station . Indeed a proud moment for India! ISRO's growing global collaborations, after the reforms introduced by the government headed by PM Narendra Modi have placed India as a frontline nation in Space exploration," the Union Minister said in a post on X . Shubanshu Shukla, Second Indian in Space After Rakesh Sharma, Carries Indian Flag to ISS; Says ‘This Is the Journey of India’s Human Space Flight’ As NASA Launches Axiom 4 Mission (See Pics and Videos).

PM Modi Lauds Successful Launch of Axiom 4 Mission

We welcome the successful launch of the Space Mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US. The Indian Astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is on the way to become the first Indian to go to International Space Station. He carries with him the wishes,… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2025

He said that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will perform seven crucial experiments designed by the Indian institutes. The Union Minister also praised the efforts of the founding fathers of the Indian Space Programme, Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan. The Axiom Mission 4 was launched aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 2:31 am Eastern Time (12 noon IST).

