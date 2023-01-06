The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Friday morning carried out area domination patrolling on the snowy peaks along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir. In the video, the soldiers can be seen walking in the deep snow in a temperature of less than -20 degrees Celcius. Fog: BSF Increases Patrolling at Attari-Wagah Border As Visibility Drops; 'No Matter What's the Weather, We Remain Alert to Protect Country', Says Woman Personnel (Video).

BSF Troops Carry Out Area Domination Patrol:

Watch | @BSF_India troops make their way along the snow-bound peaks somewhere along the Line of Control in Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/WUG59sahHq — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) January 6, 2023

No Problem!:

Tough Terrain - No Problem Bad Weather - No Problem High Wind Speeds - No Problem -20°C - No Problem Deep Snow - No Problem Nothing deters the Sentinels of the Borders. सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क #IndiasFirstLineOfDefence #LineOfControl #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/SqgjAbRQ4u — BSF (@BSF_India) January 6, 2023

