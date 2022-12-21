As the visibility at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar reduces due to fog, the Border Security Force (BSF) has increased patrolling on the border. In the video, army men can be seen guarding the border areas in chilling cold and dense fog. "We have been recruited because we have to stand in every situation whether it is a storm or a storm so that the countrymen can sleep peacefully. There is a lot of smog here, but we keep patrolling continuously," a female jawan was quoted as saying. India-China Tawang Clashes: ‘Indian Army Will Not Let Chinese Troops Change Status Quo Along LAC Unilaterally,’ Says EAM S Jaishankar.

BSF Increases Patrolling at Attari-Wagah Border As Visibility Drops:

No matter what's the weather, we continue our patrolling. We remain alert to foil infiltration, smuggling attempts. Visibility reduces to even less than 10 metres but we are here to protect our country and citizens: Mukesh Gupta, Inspector, BSF, Punjab pic.twitter.com/bxGifEhgmU — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022

We Remain Alert to Protect Country, Says Woman Soldier:

