Buying Remdesivir? IPS Officer Monika Bhardwaj Educates People on How to Identify Duplicate and Original Vials:

Attention!! Lookout for these details before buying Remdesivir from the market. pic.twitter.com/A2a3qx5GcA — Monika Bhardwaj (@manabhardwaj) April 26, 2021

The tweet is for educational purposes. No such complaints received yet. — Monika Bhardwaj (@manabhardwaj) April 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)