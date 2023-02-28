The Calcutta High Court recently acquitted a person, convicted by trial court for the offence of rape, on the ground that the victim being fully grown up lady voluntarily consented to having sexual intercourse with the accused and it cannot be said to be a case of consent under misconception due to false promise of marriage. The court observed that the woman had voluntarily entered into a sexual relationship with him because she was in love with him and desired it and “not because he promised to marry her.” Indian Society Has Changed: Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Rape Accused Saying False Implication in Sexual Offences Is on the Rise.

Calcutta High Court Acquits Man:

