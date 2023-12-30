Canada-based gangster and Babbar Khalsa International leader Lakhbir Singh Landa has been declared an “individual terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, according to a report published by the news agency ANI. Landa, who supervises smuggling of arms and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from Pakistan to India, is the mastermind behind the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9 last year, and is wanted by the Punjab Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in this regard. Crackdown on Khalistanis: Punjab Police Raid Associates of Khalistani Extremist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu Alias Landa in Ferozpur (Watch Video).

Lakhbir Singh Landa Declared Terrorist

