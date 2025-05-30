In Delhi, two unidentified men walked up to an elderly man outside his home and pretended to ask for his address. Shortly afterwards, one of them grabbed the gold chain off his neck, and he collapsed to the floor. The accused left the scene right away. Using local CCTV footage, police have opened an investigation and filed a case. Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Delhi: 2 Bike-Borne Men Snatch Woman’s Chain in Broad Daylight in Nihal Vihar, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Men Pretend to Ask for Address, Fool Elderly Man and Snatch His Chain

दिल्ली : 2 बदमाश आए। घर के बाहर बैठे बुजुर्ग से एड्रेस पूछा। गले पर झपट्टा मारा और सोने की चेन लूटकर ले गए। बुजुर्ग बाबा जमीन पर गिर पड़े। pic.twitter.com/olie9N4yXh — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 30, 2025

