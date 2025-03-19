A shocking chain-snatching incident was reported in the Nihal Vihar police station area, where bike-borne miscreants targeted a woman in broad daylight. The incident took place in Guru Nanak Vihar, Chander Vihar, and was captured on CCTV. According to reports, the woman was walking when the accused approached on a motorcycle and swiftly snatched her chain before speeding away. The victim was left in shock as the culprits fled the scene within seconds. Local residents informed the police, who have begun investigating the case using CCTV footage to identify the accused. Authorities have assured that efforts are underway to track down and apprehend the culprits. Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: Masked Miscreant Follows Woman Into House After Asking for Water, Flees With Gold Chain in Kukatpally; CCTV Video Surfaces.

Bike-Borne Miscreants Target Woman in Nihal Vihar, Flee with Jewellery