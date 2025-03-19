(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Delhi: 2 Bike-Borne Men Snatch Woman’s Chain in Broad Daylight in Nihal Vihar, CCTV Video Surfaces
A woman in Nihal Vihar was targeted by bike-borne miscreants who snatched her chain in broad daylight. The incident, caught on CCTV, is under police investigation to identify and arrest the culprits.
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 19, 2025 02:14 PM IST