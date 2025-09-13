Chaos broke out at Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court on Friday when a man, allegedly a client, was brutally thrashed by a group of lawyers after an argument. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the man being beaten, his shirt torn, while a woman, reportedly his mother, tried unsuccessfully to shield him. Despite the assault, Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the man after a lawyer’s complaint. Additionally, a female lawyer lodged a molestation case against him. The shocking visuals sparked outrage online, raising questions about violence inside court premises. Police officials confirmed that the matter is under investigation, and further action will follow based on evidence and testimonies. Rampur: Woman Assaults Husband With Slippers After He Gives ‘Triple Talaq’ Outside Uttar Pradesh Court, Video Goes Viral.

Chaos at Tis Hazari Court

Lawyers lynching clients 👹 pic.twitter.com/if6DICEsOy — sanjoy ghose (@advsanjoy) September 13, 2025

