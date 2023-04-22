Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu, including the state capital Chennai on Saturday evening. Soon after Chennai received heavy rain, several citizens took to social media to share photos and videos as #ChennaiRains started to trend on Twitter. One user said, "A good lash to say the least," while another user stated, "A relief from the scorching heat". The rainfall brought some much-needed relief to the citizens of Chennai amid soaring temperatures and rising heatwave conditions. Reports also suggest that thunderstorms accompanied the rain. Chennai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Tamil Nadu Capital, Residents Share Pics and Videos of Downpour.

Chennai Witnesses Heavy Rainfall

Tamil Nadu | Several parts of the state capital Chennai witnessed rainfall. pic.twitter.com/OnZa3vvblK — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

#ChennaiRains

A good lash to say the least. #ChennaiRains — Bonsi🎨 (@MysticandLore) April 22, 2023

A Relief From the Scorching Heat

