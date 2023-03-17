Unseasonal rains knocked at the doors of Chennai on Friday morning, bringing respite for the citizens amid scorching heat. While the weather forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the southern part of Chennai for next two days, netizens were quick to share pictures and videos of the astonishing mid-march downpour in the city. Mumbai Rains: Unseasonal Rainfall Continues to Lash City in March, Mumbaikars Get Respite From Sweltering Heat (See Pics and Videos).

Moderate Rain Lashes Over Chennai:

Twitter User Shares Clip of Heavy Downpour in City:

Pleasant Glimpses Emerges From Across Chennai:

It's March morning and it is pouring in #Chennai🔥⛈️ Absolutely surprised, got full wet while going to college. #ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/2XJGfZ2rYm — KTC Weatherman Saran (@saran_2016) March 17, 2023

Breezy Downpour Reported at Several Places:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)