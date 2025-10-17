A heartbreaking scene unfolded at Chhatarpur district hospital after a 20-day-old newborn died, allegedly due to wrong treatment. The grieving family tried to revive the baby by giving oxygen by mouth, leaving bystanders in tears. The child, suffering from a mild fever and cold, was first taken to a Bengali doctor in Kota, where relatives claim he was given the wrong medicine. His condition worsened rapidly. Denied treatment at a nearby private hospital, the family rushed him to the district hospital, where Dr. Abhay Singh declared him dead. Bharat Ahirwar, the baby’s uncle, said they tried everything to save him. A post-mortem has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. 'Nobody Provided Oxygen Support': Infant Named Aryan Dies at Fatehpur District Hospital Due to Alleged Medical Negligence, Heart-Breaking Video of Father Shah Rukh Crying Inconsolably Goes Viral.

Family Tries to Revive 20-Day-Old Baby After Death

सांस भरके कोशिश है बच्चा फिर खेले, ये तस्वीर छतरपुर की है, जहां एक झोलाछाप डॉक्टर के इलाज से एक बच्चे की मौत हो गई ... ये देश में ग्रामीण और कस्बाई इलाकों के स्वास्थ्य का हाल है pic.twitter.com/yHvNpsrtGy — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) October 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Anurag Dwary), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

