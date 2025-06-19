In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a toddler died after being allegedly neglected by hospital authorities in Fatehpur. It is learnt that a man named Shahrukh (Shah Rukh) rushed his newborn son Aryan to the district hospital. However, the child died 10 minutes after being brought to the hospital. After his son's death, Shahrukh (Shah Rukh) claimed that no doctor attended the infant. He also alleged that no oxygen support was provided to his son, Aryan, who died within 10 minutes of arriving at the hospital. The viral clip shows Shah Rukh and his wife breaking down after losing their son. Fatehpur: 4 Booked for Thrashing Temple Priest and His Son for Taking Extra Laddus From Prayer Tray in Uttar Pradesh.

Infant Dies Due to Hospital's Negligence in Fatehpur

No Oxygen Support Was Provided, Claims Distraught Father Shahrukh

In Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district, a man named Shahrukh rushed his newborn son Aryan to the district hospital. He alleges that no doctor attended to the baby and no oxygen support was provided. Within ten minutes, the infant died.@brajeshpathakup pic.twitter.com/1wfCnITVod — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeeer) June 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)