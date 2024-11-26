A coal-laden goods train derailed at Bhanwarrantank Railway Station in the Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, causing significant disruption on the Bilaspur-Pendra Road-Katni railway route. The incident, which occurred earlier today, saw 23 wagons, including the engine, veer off the tracks. Both the up and down railway lines have been affected, leading to delays and rerouting of trains. Railway authorities have deployed teams to the site, and repair work is underway to restore normal operations. The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained, and officials are assessing the damage. Chhattisgarh Train Derailment: 20 Wagons of Goods Train Derail in Bilaspur, Restoration Efforts Underway.

Coal-Laden Goods Train Derails at Bhanwarrantank Station

Chhattisgarh: A coal-laden goods train derailed at Bhanwarrantank Railway Station in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, disrupting Bilaspur-Pendra Road-Katni route. 23 wagons, including the engine, went off track, affecting both up and down tracks. Repair work is ongoing pic.twitter.com/IF3TiIhJ1n — IANS (@ians_india) November 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)