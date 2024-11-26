A major disruption occurred on the Bilaspur Katni rail route in Chhattisgarh when 20 wagons of a goods train derailed near Bhanwartak railway station. The train, which was carrying coal, derailed today, on November 26, leading to the suspension of several passenger trains on the route. Reportedly, railway officials have dispatched a technical team to the site to assess the damage and begin restoration efforts. The derailment has affected the train services between Bilaspur and Katni, and many trains are currently halted at nearby stations. Further details on the incident are awaited. Chhattisgarh Express Train’s Engine Breaks Dead End at Bilaspur Junction Railway Station (Watch Video).

20 Wagons of Goods Train Derail in Bilaspur

