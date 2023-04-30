The Chithirai festival is underway in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district. Amid all of this, a video of a man named Natarajan, a 94-year-old man using peacock feathers to fan devotees coming to the Chithirai festival in Madurai is going viral on social media. The 2-minute 47-second video clip shows the man using peacock feathers to fan devotees coming to the annual Chithirai festival in Madurai. Speaking about his kind act, the man said that he has been doing this for the past 69 years to offer the devotees some respite from the heat. Chithirai Festival 2023: Consider Plea To Close Liquor Shops, Entertainment Clubs During Festival in Madurai, Says Madras High Court.

Man Uses Peacock Feathers to Fan Devotees

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Natarajan, a 94-year-old man, uses peacock feathers to fan devotees coming to the Chithirai festival in Madurai. He says that has been doing this for the past 69 years to offer the devotees some respite from the heat. pic.twitter.com/33zxyLCarY — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

