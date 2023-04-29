The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ordered the Madurai district administration to consider a petition filed by a BJP leader. In his petition, the BJP leader demanded the closure of Tasmac (liquor shop) and entertainment clubs from April 30 to May 5 on the occasion of the Chithirai festival in the Madurai district. The Chithirai festival is an annual Tamil Hindu celebration in the city of Madurai during the month of April. Colourful Procession Marks Fourth Day of Chithirai Festival at Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple.

Consider Closure of Liquor Shops and Entertainment Clubs

