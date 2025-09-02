Panic gripped a school in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district after a cobra was found beneath a classroom floor. For days, students and staff had heard hissing sounds but dismissed them until they grew louder. The school alerted forest officials and a snake rescue team, who arrived on-site and carefully dug the floor. After a prolonged operation, the venomous snake was safely rescued and released into the wild. A video of the incident has since gone viral. Cobra Attack in Kannauj: Minor Boy Collecting Firewood in UP Gets Bitten by Venomous Snake, Survives After Being Administered 76 Anti-Snake Venom Injections.

Cobra Found Under Classroom Floor in Uttar Pradesh School

यूपी के बस्ती से एक चौंकाने वाला वीडियो सामने आया है. क्लासरूम की फर्श से सांप की फुफकार आ रही थी, इसे तोड़ने पर वहां से एक कोबरा निकला. कई दिनों से आ रही फुफकार की आवाज के बाद नाग का सुरक्षित रेस्क्यू किया गया. सोशल मीडिया पर यह वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है. pic.twitter.com/mRL1H4X3ou — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) September 2, 2025

