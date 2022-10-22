The Congress party has released its third list of four candidates for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls on Saturday. The Congress renominated sitting MLA Jagat Singh Negi from the Kinnaur-ST seat and fielded Yadwinder Goma from the Jaisinghpur-SC constituency. The grand old party fielded Bhuvneshwar Gaur from the Manali seat and renominated old-timer Kirnesh Jung from the Ponta Sahib constituency. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Over 51% Say BJP Will Win Himachal Polls Again, Says ABP News-CVoter Survey

Congress Releases Third List of Candidates For Himachal Polls:

