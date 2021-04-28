"Chinese medical suppliers are working overtime on orders from India, at least 25000 orders for oxygen concentrators in recent days. Cargo planes are under plan for medical supplies. Chinese customs will facilitate relevant process," tweeted China's ambassador to India Sun Weidong.

Chinese Envoy Sun Weidong's Tweet:

