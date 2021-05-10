Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will conduct covid-19 vaccination drive in housing societies in partnership with hospitals. "Today the BMC has also issued guidelines for vaccination policy of housing societies partnering with hospitals for vaccination within society complexes," Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray Tweeted.

BMC To Conduct Coronavirus Vaccinations in Housing Societies in Partnership with Hospitals:

Today the @mybmc has also issued guidelines for vaccination policy of housing societies partnering with hospitals for vaccination within society complexes. (4/n) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 10, 2021

