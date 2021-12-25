The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday urged people to wear masks and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour (CAB) guidelines amid rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai. Notably, the city reported zero COVID-19 deaths on Christmas. The BMC tweeted, "We have reasons to be happy - 0 #Covid19 deaths and Christmas! But we also have a reason to be doubly cautious - the rising numbers of positive cases! Do not take precautions against the virus lightly Mumbai. Remember your masks & CAB guidelines." Notably, Mumbai witnesssed a rise in COVID-19 cases over the past few days. The city reported 757 new coronavirus infections on Saturday.

Tweet By BMC:

We have reasons to be happy - 0 #Covid19 deaths and Christmas! But we also have a reason to be doubly cautious - the rising numbers of positive cases! Do not take precautions against the virus lightly Mumbai. Remember your masks & CAB guidelines.#ConstantVigilance #NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) December 25, 2021

