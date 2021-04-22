Emirates to Suspend Flights between Dubai and India for 10 Days from April 25 Amid COVID-19 Surge:

Emirates to suspend flights between Dubai and India for 10 days from April 25, in view of surge in #COVID19 cases — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)