Shimla, March 2: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday asked electric vehicle (EV) companies to manufacture state-specific vehicles in a time-bound manner. At a meeting here, he asked the companies to incorporate modern technology and ensure quality.

To achieve the goal of making the state a 'Green Energy State' by 2025 and to reduce the carbon emission, the government intends to replace the fleet of diesel buses of state-run HRTC with electric buses in a phased manner and intends to ply e-buses on inter-district routes.

The Chief Minister said a committee would be constituted to decide all modalities and specifications for the proto type e-buses under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. The government is committed to providing best and comfortable transportation services to the people.

He said the government is making efforts to preserve and conserve the environment of the state and switching over to e-vehicles would be a milestone in this direction.

The government is planning to make the Parwanoo-Nalagarh-Una-Dehra highway as a "clean and green" corridor and necessary infrastructure would be created in this regard, said Sukhu.

The state Transport Department is the first department in the country to switch over to electrical vehicles and it is the mandate of the government that other departments would also be provided e-vehicles, the Chief Minister added.

