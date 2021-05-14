A depression over Lakshadweep moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 19 kmph during the past 6 hours, intensified into a deep depression on Friday. The deep depression lies over Lakshadweep and adjoining the southeast & east-central Arabian Sea. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and is very likely to intensify further during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by May 18 morning. Check Cyclone Tauktae Path in Realtime Live Tracker Map.

