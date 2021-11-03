Deepotsav celebrations has begun, ahead of Diwali 2021, in Ayodhya. A grand procession is being taken out from Saket College to Ram Katha Park on Wednesday. The procession depicts return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya from exile. Here's the live streaming of the procession. Around 9 lakh diyas will be lit in Ayodhya which will be a world record. The Deepotsav 2021 will be celebrated from November 1 to 5.

#Deepotsav celebrations begins in #Ayodhya with procession from Saket College to Ram Katha Park depicting Ram’s return to Ayodhya from exile pic.twitter.com/7QIdDmCCNM — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 3, 2021

