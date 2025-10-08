In a shocking incident in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, a juice vendor was caught allegedly using a cloth to clean his private parts and then placing the same cloth in the vessel used to prepare juice, raising serious concerns about street food hygiene. A woman noticed the act, confronted him, and recorded a video that went viral on social media. The police intervened after the video surfaced, confiscating the vendor’s cart and instructing him not to operate at the same location again. The accused claimed he was cleaning a boil, but the woman insisted such behavior was unacceptable in public. Reports indicate that a fine was imposed on the vendor for his unhygienic and inappropriate conduct. Kanker: Youth Feeds Cold Drink to Wild Bear for Instagram Reel In Chhattisgarh, Forest Department Respond After Video Goes Viral.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

