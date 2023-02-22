Voting for the Delhi Mayor Election 2023 has started after three failed attempts at Dr S.P. Mukherjee Civic Centre of Municipal Corporation of Delhi or MCD on Wednesday (February 22). Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared Shelly Oberoi as their candidate for mayor's post, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Rekha Gupta. Watch the Delhi Mayor Election 2023 live streaming below. Delhi Mayor Election 2023: Nominated Members of MCD Cannot Vote in Poll, Says Supreme Court.

Delhi Mayor Election 2023: Voting Underway

Delhi | After three failed attempts to hold elections to the Mayor post, Delhi Mayoral elections get underway at Dr. S.P. Mukherjee Civic Centre pic.twitter.com/wmly4FTf1H — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

Delhi Mayor Election 2023 Live Streaming:

