A drone footage of Signature Bridge in Delhi shared by ANI on X, formerly twitter, showed a dense layer of smog blanketed the whole city. The overall Air Quality in the national capital turned "hazardous" on Friday morning, November 3. According to CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) AQI plummeted to "severe category" with Mundka recording the highest air quality index (498), followed by Lodhi Road area (438), Jahangirpuri (491) and RK Puram (486) respectively. Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Wakes Up to Dense Haze As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’ at Multiple Locations (Watch Videos).

Drone Footage From Delhi's Signature Bridge:

#WATCH | Latest ANI drone camera footage from Signature Bridge in Delhi shows the city shrouded in a thick blanket of haze. The air quality in Delhi is in 'Severe' category today as per CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). pic.twitter.com/cSWsP3QGRy — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

