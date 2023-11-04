Several areas of Delhi had "severe" air quality on Saturday, November 4, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The statistics showed that the Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3) had an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 421 at Jahangirpuri, 435 in Dwarka, and 448 in Anand Vihar. Visuals from various areas in the national capital showed thick smog across the Delhi-NCR. Delhi Air Pollution: Poor Air Quality Affecting Internal Organs, Say Health Experts; People Advised To Travel Only When Necessary.

Thick Layer of Smog Engulfs National Capital, AQI Declines

#WATCH | Thick layer of smog engulfs Delhi as Air Quality continues to be in the 'Severe' category (Visuals from India Gate) pic.twitter.com/iZ5rvjj5Rh — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Morning visuals from Anand Vihar as the AQI in the area stands at 448, in the 'Severe' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/tBs1YWaY3n — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

