The Supreme Court on Saturday asked the central government to take immediate steps to control the air pollution in Delhi. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, while hearing a petition on air pollution in the national capital, said that the government should think of a 2-day lockdown or something else to bring the situation under control. "You tell us how do you plan to take emergency measures? Two days lockdown? What is your emergency plan on lowering AQI (Air Quality Index) levels?", reported NDTV quoting CJI Ramana as saying. He further added that the situation has become so bad that people are wearing masks at home.

Here Is The Statement By CJI NV Ramana:

CJI: see some % of contribution is stubble burning, rest is pollution in delhi, particularly crackers, industries, dust etc. Take us immediate control measures. If required think of 2 days lockdown or something, how will people live? #SupremeCourt #DelhiAirPollution — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 13, 2021

