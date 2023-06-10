A huge fire broke out at a battery warehouse in Delhi's Ghazipur area late on Friday night. Six fire tenders were present at the spot, trying to douse off the fire. So far, no injury or casualty has been reported. A large number of batteries and tyres were kept in the godown. More details are awaited. Chhattisgarh ATM Fire Video: Rs 38 Lakh Cash Gutted As Automated Teller Machine Engulfs in Huge Blaze in Raipur.

Visuals From the Spot:

#WATCH | A massive fire breaks out at a battery warehouse in Ghazipur area of Delhi. Six fire tenders present at the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/K1zC6bfNZn — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023

