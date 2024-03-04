Delhi Finance Minister Atishi presented the 10th budget of the Kejriwal government at Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Monday, March 4, 2024. Atishi said, “Today I am not only presenting the 10th budget of the Kejriwal government but I will also present the changing picture of Delhi in the last ten years.” We all present here are inspired by Lord Ram. We have been trying day and night for the last 9 years to fulfil this dream of 'Ram Rajya'. We have tried to provide happiness and prosperity to the people of Delhi in the last 9 years. There is a lot to be done to establish 'Ram Rajya' in Delhi but a lot has been done in the last 9 years, she added. Delhi Finance Minister Atishi Takes Blessings From Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's Mother Before Presenting Budget 2024 (See Pics).

Finance Minister Atishi Presents Delhi Budget 2024

#WATCH | Delhi Finance Minister Atishi says "We all present here are inspired by Lord Ram. We have been trying day and night for the last 9 years to fulfil this dream of 'Ram Rajya'. We have tried to provide happiness and prosperity to the people of Delhi in the last 9 years.… pic.twitter.com/OvRX8FttLy — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

