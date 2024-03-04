Delhi Finance Minister Atishi took blessings from former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's mother before presenting the budget 2024 on Monday, March 4, 2024. Earlier, Atishi said that the budget had been cleared by the lieutenant governor and the ministry of home affairs (MHA). On Monday, the Arvind Kejriwal administration will unveil its tenth annual budget for the fiscal year 2024–25. Interestingly, the Delhi Budget session, which started on February 15th, was prolonged till March 8th. Delhi Budget 2024–25: Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘Delhi Model Showing Direction to Entire Country in Terms of Education, Health and Electricity’ (Watch Video).

Atishi Takes Blessings From Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's Mother

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi took blessings from former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's mother before presenting the budget. Atishi will present the 10th budget of the Kejriwal government today. pic.twitter.com/CHApR95wO2 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)