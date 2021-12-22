In the latest development, the Delhi government has banned all the New Year and Christmas celebration parties in the national capital in an attempt to curb the spread of the new COVID-19 variant. The decision has been taken in view of the surge in Omicron cases across the country.

Check Tweet:

Delhi Disaster Management Authority in view of rising COVID cases and variant of concern-Omicron, instructs DMs to take all required measures in their respective jurisdictions to control the spread. No mask/No entry should be strictly ensured at shops/workplaces pic.twitter.com/LyHgcM3cv5 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021

