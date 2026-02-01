Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd (NSE: HINDCOPPER) fell sharply in early trade on Sunday, February 1, dropping nearly 23%. The stock was trading at INR 585.45, down INR 174.60 on the NSE at around 9:38 am IST. The steep decline comes as global copper prices have seen a sharp fall, dampening sentiment for metal stocks. Weak international cues and concerns over slowing global demand added to selling pressure. Budget 2026 Special Trading Session: NSE, BSE Open Today, Know Settlement and Withdrawal Rules.
Hindustan Copper Share Price Today
