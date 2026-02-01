Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd (NSE: HINDCOPPER) fell sharply in early trade on Sunday, February 1, dropping nearly 23%. The stock was trading at INR 585.45, down INR 174.60 on the NSE at around 9:38 am IST. The steep decline comes as global copper prices have seen a sharp fall, dampening sentiment for metal stocks. Weak international cues and concerns over slowing global demand added to selling pressure. Budget 2026 Special Trading Session: NSE, BSE Open Today, Know Settlement and Withdrawal Rules.

Hindustan Copper Share Price Today

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)