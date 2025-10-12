Fake Colgate Racket Busted in Gujarat After Counterfeit Eno and Sensodyne Crackdown in Delhi (Photo Credits: X/@askanshul)

Authorities in Gujarat’s Kutch district have busted a factory allegedly producing fake Colgate toothpaste, days after Delhi Police exposed a large-scale racket manufacturing counterfeit Eno antacids and Sensodyne toothpaste. Police arrested one accused, Rajesh Makwana, and seized large quantities of duplicate toothpaste from the unit. The two incidents highlight the growing threat of counterfeit consumer goods spreading across India. Experts warn that such fake essentials, made with substandard and harmful chemicals, pose serious health risks. Officials have urged consumers to stay alert and verify product authenticity before purchase. Fake Colgate Toothpaste Factory Busted in Gujarat’s Kutch, INR 9.43 Lakh Goods Seized; 4 Arrested for Fraud and Endangering Consumer Health.

A factory producing fake Colgate toothpaste was busted in Kutch, Gujarat. A man named Rajesh Makwana has been arrested. Recently, a racket manufacturing fake Sensodyne toothpaste, fake Eno, and fake Gold Flake cigarettes was busted in Delhi. Think about it, if even essentials… pic.twitter.com/qu730ODTv6 — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) October 11, 2025

