A fire broke out at the CCS Building on Janpath Road in central Delhi on Saturday. According to the Delhi Fire Services, 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and a dousing operation is currently underway. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported so far. Rescue efforts are ongoing. Mahim Cylinder Blast: 1 Killed, 7 Others Injured After Massive Fire Erupts at Makhdoom Food Store Beside Makhdum Shah Dargah in Mumbai Due to Cylinder Blast.

Delhi Fire

Fire broke out in the CCS Building, Janpath Road. 13 fire tenders reached at the spot. Dousing operation underway: Delhi Fire Services — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2025

